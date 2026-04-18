Uttarakhand Governor pays obeisance at Golden Temple

Uttarakhand Governor Gurmit Singh paid obeisance at the Golden Temple, expressing deep reverence and seeking blessings here on Saturday. The Governor, a retired Lieutenant General and a native of Amritsar district, visited the sanctum sanctorum and offered prayers at the holy shrine, regarded as a spiritual centre for people across the world.

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At the Information Centre of Sri Darbar Sahib, he was honoured by Harjinder Singh Dhami, president of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee. Dhami presented him with a siropa, a golden model of the shrine and religious literature as a mark of honour.

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Speaking on the occasion, Dhami said that Harmandir Sahib is a universal centre of faith where devotees from across India and abroad visit daily to pay obeisance. He noted that every Sikh bows here in gratitude for their achievements and blessings. He also said discussions were held with the Governor regarding Sikh religious sites in Uttarakhand, to which Gurmit Singh responded positively.

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The Governor said that it was by the Guru’s grace that he had the opportunity to visit the sacred shrine. He described the site as a source of spiritual energy and a place that spreads the message of unity and harmony for all humanity. He also offered prayers for the well-being of people in Uttarakhand and across the country.

Senior SGPC officials, including Chief Secretary Kulwant Singh Mannan, OSD Satbir Singh, Secretary Balwinder Singh Kahlwan and other officials, were present on the occasion. Senior administrative and police officials accompanying the Governor were also in attendance.