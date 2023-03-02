 Vacant posts of teacher affect studies in schools : The Tribune India

Vacant posts of teacher affect studies in schools

Vacant posts of teacher affect studies in schools

Government Adarsh Senior Secondary School at Baler Khurd.



Most students studying in government schools of Tarn Taran, a border district, are appearing in the Board exams without being able to study their subjects properly because of several handicaps. Tarn Taran is a district where there was not even a single government school up to the senior secondary level where the posts of teachers had been filled as per the requirement. The posts of lecturers and masters have been lying vacant for years together. Government Adarsh Senior Secondary School, Baler Khurd, is the worst affected where the maximum posts for all categories of teachers have been vacant for the last six years. The school is from pre-nursery to Class 12. The post of principal and all seven posts of lecturer besides all 19 posts of NTT-ETT were lying vacant. Official sources said the school had 18 teachers of English, Math and Science to teach students from Class 6 to Class 10. Meanwhile, six posts of teachers in Punjabi and Hindi besides one post each of DPE, art & craft teacher, lab attendant and computer faculty were vacant. The school had over 500 students from pre-nursery to Class 5 for which 19 posts of NTT and ETT teachers were required but all were vacant. Sources said the education department had appointed about 800 ETT teachers in the district in 2022 but the department forgot to appoint even a single teacher in this school. School authorities said the teachers meant to teach student up to middle and senior classes were assigned to teach Plus One and Plus Two and from pre-nursery to Class 5. The school had its well-equipped double-storied building and a big playground. Official sources revealed that there was time when all the 77 posts of principals in the district for Government Senior Secondary Schools (GSSS) were filled but at present 33 posts are lying vacant. Officials of the Education Department said the condition of the schools was in the notice of the department.

Music helps tide over lockdown blues

Siblings Jigyasa (13) and Shaurya (8) play a music keyboard.

The lockdown presented many challenges for children, from isolation and disrupted routine to concerns about the pandemic. However, children also learnt valuable lessons about positivity and resilience. For some children, the lockdown was a journey that led from darkness to light, as they discovered a new passion and talent. Siblings Jigyasa Sood (11) and Shaurya Sood (6), from Tarn Taran, started with just learning seven notes on the keyboard from their Corona-warrior father during the lockdown. Starting from scratch, learning the basics of music and mastering new skills needs time and dedication. The children continued learning from videos on the social media, filling their journey with practice and perseverance. Music brought a sense of calm and order to their lives, providing a much-needed escape from the stress and uncertainty of the pandemic. These children now get the opportunity to play on stage, which requires more than just technical skill, and have started to explore music’s different genres, theory and composition. They have not only developed their musical abilities but also gained valuable life skills that can serve them well in many areas and discovered that they have a talent and passion for music that they never knew they had. Recently, both received blessings from famous Bollywood singer Rabbi Shergill during his visit to Tarn Taran. Overall, the journey is a testament to the power of music to inspire and transform. It is wonderful to see the siblings learning together, supporting each other, and sharing their love of musical skills. Now both have also started playing with the camera, its shutter speed and aperture, where they feel they can unleash their creativity and produce stunning and unique images with music in the future. (contributed by Gurbaxpuri)

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann thanks Supreme Court for 'historic' decision

2
Delhi

Gurugram property dealer arrested after his video of 'stealing' flower pots went viral

3
Chandigarh

In new Excise Policy, pay less for liquor in Chandigarh; bars to be open till 3 am

4
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to meet Home Minister Amit Shah over Ajnala incident

5
Patiala

Punjabi University student murder: Patiala police arrest his four roommates for crime

6
World

All entities must comply with laws, Jaishankar tells UK Foreign Minister on BBC tax 'survey'

7
Punjab

Pakistan PM appoints first Ambassador for Kartarpur Corridor to woo more Sikh pilgrims

8
Delhi

Kejriwal forwards names of AAP MLAs Atishi, Saurabh Bhardwaj to L-G for appointment to Delhi Cabinet: Sources

9
Nation

MHA suspends FCRA licence of think tank Centre for Policy Research

10
Nation

Rahul Gandhi sports new look at Cambridge University address, calls for new thinking for democratic systems

Don't Miss

View All
Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh

India to get heat waves this year after hottest February on record
Nation

India to get heat waves this year after hottest February on record

'Why me, I was star performer for the month’, asks laid off Google India employee; his post goes viral
Trending

'Why me, I was star performer for the month', asks laid-off Google India employee; his post goes viral

Over 5 lakh challans through CCTVs in year
Chandigarh

Over 5 lakh challans through CCTVs in Chandigarh in year

Haryanavi sweets, millet delicacies to welcome G20 guests
Haryana

Haryanavi sweets, millet delicacies to welcome G20 guests

I was crying, we didn't have an Indian visa: Wasim Akram on wife's demise in Chennai
World

I was crying, we didn't have an Indian visa: Wasim Akram on wife's demise in Chennai

Covid-19 virus leaked out of a laboratory in China: US agency
Science Technology

Covid virus leaked out of a laboratory in China: US agency

How iPhone passcode is helping thieves steal your money and data
Science Technology

How iPhone passcode is helping thieves steal your money and data

Top News

Counting of votes for Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland Assembly polls begins

BJP leads in Nagaland, Tripura; Conrad Sangma ahead in Meghalaya

Exit polls had predicted NDA win in Tripura and Nagaland and...

Nikki Haley says Pakistan is home to at least a dozen terrorist organisations; should not receive any aid from US

Nikki Haley says Pakistan is home to at least a dozen terrorist organisations; should not receive any aid from US

Focus on all global priorities, not just Ukraine conflict, says India as Foreign Ministers arrive

Focus on all global priorities, not just Ukraine conflict, says India as Foreign Ministers arrive

Fancy registration number: FIR to be lodged against three Rs 1-crore plus bidders, says Himachal Dy CM

Fancy registration number: FIR to be lodged against three Rs 1-crore plus bidders, says Himachal Dy CM

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Sergey Lavrov talk Ukraine

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov talk Ukraine

Enhanced coordination on international stage taken up too: R...


Cities

View All

Illegal colonies in satellite towns of city on radar of PUDA officials

Illegal colonies in satellite towns of city on radar of PUDA officials

Teachers object to govt decision on changing principals under School of Eminence scheme

Post-Ajnala clash, Akal Takht panel to discuss norms for carrying Guru Granth Sahib ‘saroop’

The GNDU order that wasn’t

New CP, Border Range DIG join office

AAP MLA’s police remand extended by four days

AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta’s police remand extended by four days

Bathinda: Tubewell connections declared illegal, farmers block Amritsar road

Don’t keep cotton stalk in fields after harvesting crop, Malwa farmers told

City liquor vends to remain open till midnight, bars up to 3 am

City liquor vends to remain open till midnight, bars up to 3 am

Chandigarh registers 5% GST growth in February

Administration to lay 38 km of new cycle tracks in city this year

Will resolve fire NOC issue: Mayor

MC to bring more owners within property tax ambit

2 former ministers in jail, AAP plans door-to-door campaign in Delhi

2 former ministers in jail, AAP plans door-to-door campaign in Delhi

Atishi, Saurabh Bhardwaj AAP’s pick for Delhi Cabinet

Farmers, labourers march against arrest of Latifpura morcha activist in Jalandhar

Farmers, labourers march against arrest of Latifpura morcha activist in Jalandhar

Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests SHO, head constable in graft case

Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll: AAP likely to rope in new face

Councillor, SAD leader join AAP

Vajra Corps celebrates 73rd Raising Day at Jalandhar Cantt

39 govt schools sans teachers in Ludhiana dist

39 govt schools sans teachers in Ludhiana dist

Couple arrested with 2.1-kg heroin

Woman ends life; mother-in-law, husband, booked

Road dug up for laying sewer pipe troubles commuters

Urban Vihar Colony residents irked over rising dog bite cases

Dispute over ~3,500 power bill led to Navjot’s murder: Police

Dispute over Rs 3,500 power bill led to Navjot’s murder: Police

Zila Parishad employees found absent

Science Fest at Punjabi varsity concludes

PSPCL Director (Commercial) assumes charge

SSP told to conduct probe, register FIR against suspects