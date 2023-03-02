Vacant posts of teacher affect studies in schools

Most students studying in government schools of Tarn Taran, a border district, are appearing in the Board exams without being able to study their subjects properly because of several handicaps. Tarn Taran is a district where there was not even a single government school up to the senior secondary level where the posts of teachers had been filled as per the requirement. The posts of lecturers and masters have been lying vacant for years together. Government Adarsh Senior Secondary School, Baler Khurd, is the worst affected where the maximum posts for all categories of teachers have been vacant for the last six years. The school is from pre-nursery to Class 12. The post of principal and all seven posts of lecturer besides all 19 posts of NTT-ETT were lying vacant. Official sources said the school had 18 teachers of English, Math and Science to teach students from Class 6 to Class 10. Meanwhile, six posts of teachers in Punjabi and Hindi besides one post each of DPE, art & craft teacher, lab attendant and computer faculty were vacant. The school had over 500 students from pre-nursery to Class 5 for which 19 posts of NTT and ETT teachers were required but all were vacant. Sources said the education department had appointed about 800 ETT teachers in the district in 2022 but the department forgot to appoint even a single teacher in this school. School authorities said the teachers meant to teach student up to middle and senior classes were assigned to teach Plus One and Plus Two and from pre-nursery to Class 5. The school had its well-equipped double-storied building and a big playground. Official sources revealed that there was time when all the 77 posts of principals in the district for Government Senior Secondary Schools (GSSS) were filled but at present 33 posts are lying vacant. Officials of the Education Department said the condition of the schools was in the notice of the department.

Music helps tide over lockdown blues

Siblings Jigyasa (13) and Shaurya (8) play a music keyboard.

The lockdown presented many challenges for children, from isolation and disrupted routine to concerns about the pandemic. However, children also learnt valuable lessons about positivity and resilience. For some children, the lockdown was a journey that led from darkness to light, as they discovered a new passion and talent. Siblings Jigyasa Sood (11) and Shaurya Sood (6), from Tarn Taran, started with just learning seven notes on the keyboard from their Corona-warrior father during the lockdown. Starting from scratch, learning the basics of music and mastering new skills needs time and dedication. The children continued learning from videos on the social media, filling their journey with practice and perseverance. Music brought a sense of calm and order to their lives, providing a much-needed escape from the stress and uncertainty of the pandemic. These children now get the opportunity to play on stage, which requires more than just technical skill, and have started to explore music’s different genres, theory and composition. They have not only developed their musical abilities but also gained valuable life skills that can serve them well in many areas and discovered that they have a talent and passion for music that they never knew they had. Recently, both received blessings from famous Bollywood singer Rabbi Shergill during his visit to Tarn Taran. Overall, the journey is a testament to the power of music to inspire and transform. It is wonderful to see the siblings learning together, supporting each other, and sharing their love of musical skills. Now both have also started playing with the camera, its shutter speed and aperture, where they feel they can unleash their creativity and produce stunning and unique images with music in the future. (contributed by Gurbaxpuri)