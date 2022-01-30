Vaccination camp at DAV School in Amritsar

Amritsar: DAV International School organised a vaccination camp where 177 students of Class IX-XII got Covaxin under the supervision of Civil Surgeon Dr Charanjeet Singh, Health Department, Amritsar. While addressing the press, Dr Anjana Gupta thanked the Health Department, Amritsar, for organising the camp on the premises. She also added that the Covid-19 pandemic has affected children and their education the most. Therefore, there is always a fear related to children’s health in the mind of the elders, as a result of which they are not sending their wards to school. She also asked the students to continue with the practice of social distancing and wearing masks, even after getting vaccinated. Along with the students, around 50 people were given Covishield shots during the camp.
