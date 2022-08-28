Vaccination camp held at Bhavans

Amritsar: Bhavans SL School held a Covid vaccination camp on its premises. Over 250 students and other adults were vaccinated by a team of doctors from the UPHC, Kangra Colony. The beneficiaries included students above the age of 12 years and senior citizens. Director Principal, Dr Anita Bhalla, thanked the Health Department, Amritsar, for organising the camp.

Workshop on emotional quotient

MLZS Amritsar organised for its parents a special session aimed at the development of emotional quotient and intelligent quotient among their children. The session was conducted by Gowri Bansal, who discussed the importance of feeling, expressing and embracing one’s emotions. The speaker encouraged the parents to vent out their frustration by talking gibberish. A short meditation session was also held. “We parents are the real architects of our child’s brain; and at the same time, we must understand that our children are not meant to mirror our expectations,” stressed Bansal. She also added that a parent has to play the role of an emotional coach in a child’s life, and direct or correct them, whenever needed.

Annual Prize Distribution organised

The Annual Prize Distribution Function was held at the Guru Arjan Dev Auditorium of SGHPS GT Road in Amritsar. The Chief Guest, Shamsher B. Singh, Regional Passport Officer, was accorded a formal welcome by Prof. Hari Singh, Member in-charge. Students performed a folk orchestra as blooming artists from senior sections won over the audience with their vibrant luddi and giddha acts. All the merit holders of grades IX, X & XI were felicitated with awards and trophies by the Chief Guest, the President and the management of CKD.

College to give free books to needy

The Chemistry Department of DAV College, Amritsar, organised a book fair on Saturday. Free books were distributed to children belonging to poor families. Principal Dr Rajesh Kumar said that the students and the faculty of the college have launched this campaign to support the education of underprivileged students.

Parkash Utsav celebrated

Tarn Taran: The first Parkash Utsav of the Guru Granth Sahib was celebrated at the local Mamta Niketan School with much fervour on Saturday. Students delivered speeches on the significance of the scripture to devotees. The students performed kirtan and ardas on the occasion. Principal Gurcharan Kaur urged the students to follow the path of humanity shown by the Guru Granth Sahib.

Trust distributes school uniforms

The Swaraj Vidiak Bhalai Trust distributed uniforms to students of the pre-primary section of Government Elementary School, Chutala, at a function organised on the school premises on Saturday. The function was graced by Mehar Singh Chutala, the sarpanch of the village. Principal Sawinder Singh Pannu, in his address, stressed that the trust is committed to extending financial aid to needy students, who belong to rural areas. In her address, Ms Gulshan, the school-head, thanked the trust for the act of kindness. The trust assured the school of assistance in the development of the school. On the occasion, a progress report was also presented. TNS/OC