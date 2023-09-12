Vaccination drive launched in Tarn Taran district

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, September 11

The six-day vaccination drive under the Intensified Mission Indradhanush (IMI 5) started in Tarn Taran district from Monday.

The drive was inaugurated by Civil Surgeon Dr Gurpreet Singh Rai. Dr Virenderpal Kaur, District Immunisation Officer (DIO), said the mission aimed at vaccination of children below five years who had not been inoculated during previous drives.

Dr Rai said that village-level staff of the Health Department had been trained for administering vaccination, which was being done through an online app.

The health authorities have requested people to avail benefit of the mission and get their children, who had missed their inoculation schedule, vaccinated.

