Valentine's Day celebrations remain low key in Amritsar

Valentine’s Day celebrations remain low key in Amritsar

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 04:45 AM Feb 14, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
On the eve of Valentine’s Day, a vendor prepares bouquets in Amritsar on Friday. Photo: Vishal Kumar
Moral policing, strict checks by college and university campuses and active radicals outfits have kept Valentine’s Day celebrations sombre ahead of the occasion. While large parts of Punjab signalled upbeat celebrations among the youth and business classes, the decor and mood in Amritsar remained a bit subdued and downplayed.

The shops have abstained from grand decorations. These have been limited to malls and confined indoors, keeping in view the protests from certain outfits that have now become a norm. The quieter, less expressive environment has meant young people choosing to celebrate privately or avoid public display to avoid conflict or running into trouble.

The classics like flowers or chocolates see a different packaging as online deliveries and orders line up. The local flower vendors stated that the orders are slow and home delivery is preferred. “This year, the business is slow, unlike in previous years. But the orders are coming, especially for home deliveries. Single roses are selling more than bouquets and elaborate arrangements,” said Sunil Yadav, a flower vendor from Kabir Park market.

Heart-shaped balloons, roses, exotic flowers like orchids along with custom-made chocolates and aroma candles are on offer. The prices may be a concern, starting at Rs 800 onward, but then someone did say that love is priceless!

If a cosy candlelight dinner is on the cards, then all leading fine dining restaurants are ready to make it happen. From special aphrodisiac dinner for two, where you will be treated to luxuriously delicious food to candlelight, live music dinners, several hotel chains have dinners for giveaway.

