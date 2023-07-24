Vallah Chowk stretch in bad condition; commuters suffer

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 23

The stretch of road near Vallah Chowk on National Highway-1 is in a pathetic condition due to ongoing work to construct an over-bridge which leads to inconvenience to the commuters. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has been constructing a flyover at Vallah bypass for the ease of commuters on NH-1. The authorities have diverted the traffic to side-lanes because of which the commuters are facing inconvenience. Due to heavy traffic, the side-lanes have developed major potholes which create a hurdle in the movement of traffic. Due to these potholes, traffic has slowed down in these lanes which witness long traffic jams.

Construction of the flyover had started in October 2022. However, work is going on at a slow pace and it could take several more months to complete. The commuters are demanding re-carpeting of the side-lanes where heavy traffic has been diverted.

“As per rules, the construction company should provide an alternative road for the traffic. The NHAI has diverted the traffic to side-lanes. The bridge on the canal is narrow and there is no solution. Due to the poor condition of lanes, dust and stones on the road pose a threat to the lives of commuters, especially those riding two-wheelers,” said Sandeep Singh, a local resident.

“The NHAI should keep a check on the construction company and complete the task within the stipulated time-frame. The traffic side-lanes should be re-carpeted properly so that commuters do not face any inconvenience during the diversion of traffic. The stones on the road are causing regular accidents. The authorities should clear the passage while constructing the flyover,” said BS Bhatti, a resident of Garden Colony.