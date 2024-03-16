Amritsar: Vallah mandi traders to go on strike from March 20

Amritsar, March 15
Miffed at being denied a meeting with MLA Jeevan Jyot Kaur, the Amritsar Fruit and Vegetable Merchants Association announced to go on an indefinite strike from March 20. It is likely to bring down the trading of fresh farm produce at Vallah Sabji Mandi.
The decision was taken by the Association after holding a meeting here on Friday. Charanjit Singh Batra, president of the Association, said a delegation had gone to meet the MLA on March 14.
However, they were ignored and sent back, he said, adding that they decided to go on an indefinite strike to avenge the humiliation of the trading community.
