Vallah police not making efforts to find kidnapped girl: Migrant family

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 29

A migrant family has accused the Vallah police of inaction and threatened to launch an agitation if the police failed to take appropriate action in finding their daughter who were allegedly kidnapped by several persons in January this year.

Sachita Singh, father of the girl, said though the police registered a case after a lot of struggle, they did not mention the names of the accused, which they had mentioned in the complaint. He alleged that the police were apparently shielding the accused, who were also migrants. The complainant said he used to work as vegetable seller in the Vallah vegetable market and he, along with his wife and five children, lives in slums in the Vallah area. He said his 14-year-old daughter went missing from the house on January 11. He said he, along with his family members, tried to find her but in vain.

He alleged that he later came to know that several people, who were also residents of the slums, had kidnapped his daughter and sold her. But the police did not take any action in the matter. They also written a weak FIR of the incident.

Mahesh Verma, former director, Migrant Welfare Board, alleged that the family made several rounds of the police station, demanding action against the accused. But the police failed to take any action to recover the girl. He alleged that if the police failed to take any action, they would launch an agitation. On the other hand, the police said investigation in the matter was under progress.