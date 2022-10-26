Valour on display: Nihangs show their horse-riding skills on occasion of Bandi Chhor Divas

Amritsar, October 25



Nihang Sikhs demonstrated horse-riding skills on the occasion of Bandi Chhor Divas here on Tuesday. A mohalla was organised by different Nihang organisations. A large number of devotees gathered in an open ground for celebrating the occasion and Nihang Sikhs showcased their horse-riding skills.

Another group perform gatka.

Some Sikhs were riding horses by standing on them and some were sitting. It is tradition among the Nihangs to conduct Mohalla a day after Diwali to celebrate the release of the sixth Sikh master from the prison of Mughal emperor Jahangir.