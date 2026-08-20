Valuables, cash stolen from house in Tarn Taran

Thieves decamped with valuables from the house of a Lauhuka resident.

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Dineshpal Singh Rawat, who works at Rana Sugar Mill Limited, Lauhuka, told the police that he was away when the thieves barged into the house and made away with a laptop, a mobile phone and Rs 52,400 in cash and a watch.

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The complainant accused Pardeep Nayyar and Narindera Joshi, his colleagues from Gurgaon firm, of stealing the valuables.

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The Patti police have registered a case.