Van Mahotsav celebrated at Harkrishan Public School

  • Amritsar
Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, July 25

Van Mahotsav was celebrated with great enthusiasm at Sri Guru Harkrishan Public School here on Tuesday. Davinder Kumar, Range Officer, Manjinder Singh, Gulab Singh and Inderbir Singh officials of the Forest Department were among others present on the occasion. Manjinder Singh, Block Officer, shared his thoughts about the importance of forests with the students.

A colourful programme was presented by students of the school. Ranjit Bhatia, Principal of the school, said that forests are the lungs of our planet, providing us with clean air, regulating the climate, and supporting a diverse range of flora and fauna. Forests are essential for maintaining ecological balance and sustaining biodiversity, she said.

She urged the students to use paper carefully so that the trees can be saved from being cut and together we can ensure a greener, healthier, and more sustainable future. Mementoes and certificates were presented to the guests. Sapling were planted in the school complex on the occasion.

#Tarn Taran

