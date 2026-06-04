icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Vaping ban goes up in smoke as e-cigarettes still lure youth

Vaping ban goes up in smoke as e-cigarettes still lure youth

Doctors bust myths, warn of growing health risks

article_Author
Manmeet Singh Gill
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:49 AM Jun 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Doctors have called for stricter monitoring of illegal sales of e-cigarettes. istock
Advertisement

Despite a nationwide ban on vaping, e-cigarettes continue to find buyers among teenagers and young adults through informal retail networks. The availability of the devices have raised concerns among health experts who warn of increasing nicotine addiction and serious long-term health consequences.

Advertisement

Health professionals stated that the sleek design, flavoured cartridges and aggressive social media promotion have contributed to the growing popularity of vaping among young people, many of whom mistakenly perceive it as a safer alternative to conventional smoking.

Advertisement

Doctors report that a rising number of adolescents and young adults are seeking medical advice for nicotine dependence, respiratory issues and other health concerns linked to vaping. They caution that e-cigarettes often contain high concentrations of nicotine, a highly addictive substance that can adversely affect brain development in teenagers and young adults.

Advertisement

“Many youngsters believe vaping is harmless because it does not involve burning tobacco, but that perception is misleading,” said Dr Sandeep Aggarwal, assistant professor at Government Medical College. He said the aerosol inhaled through e-cigarettes contains nicotine and several potentially harmful chemicals that can damage the lungs and cardiovascular system over time.

Experts note that flavoured vaping products, marketed in fruit, mint and dessert variants, are particularly attractive to first-time users. They fear that vaping may serve as a gateway to conventional tobacco use among adolescents.

Advertisement

Dr Amanpreet Singh said nicotine addiction could develop quickly among young users. “The adolescent brain is especially vulnerable to addiction. Regular vaping can lead to dependence, affecting concentration, mood and overall mental well-being. Quitting can be as challenging as giving up traditional cigarettes,” he said.

Civil Surgeon Dr Satinderjit Singh said that the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act, 2019, bans the production, manufacture, import, export, transport, sale, distribution, storage and advertisement of e-cigarettes in India. However, health experts believe enforcement remains a challenge due to the availability of products through unofficial channels and online sellers.

Doctors have called for stricter monitoring of illegal sales, greater parental awareness and sustained public health campaigns to educate young people about the risks associated with vaping. They emphasise that prevention remains the most effective strategy to curb nicotine addiction and protect public health.

wuw

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts