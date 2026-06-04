Vaping ban goes up in smoke as e-cigarettes still lure youth

Despite a nationwide ban on vaping, e-cigarettes continue to find buyers among teenagers and young adults through informal retail networks. The availability of the devices have raised concerns among health experts who warn of increasing nicotine addiction and serious long-term health consequences.

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Health professionals stated that the sleek design, flavoured cartridges and aggressive social media promotion have contributed to the growing popularity of vaping among young people, many of whom mistakenly perceive it as a safer alternative to conventional smoking.

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Doctors report that a rising number of adolescents and young adults are seeking medical advice for nicotine dependence, respiratory issues and other health concerns linked to vaping. They caution that e-cigarettes often contain high concentrations of nicotine, a highly addictive substance that can adversely affect brain development in teenagers and young adults.

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“Many youngsters believe vaping is harmless because it does not involve burning tobacco, but that perception is misleading,” said Dr Sandeep Aggarwal, assistant professor at Government Medical College. He said the aerosol inhaled through e-cigarettes contains nicotine and several potentially harmful chemicals that can damage the lungs and cardiovascular system over time.

Experts note that flavoured vaping products, marketed in fruit, mint and dessert variants, are particularly attractive to first-time users. They fear that vaping may serve as a gateway to conventional tobacco use among adolescents.

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Dr Amanpreet Singh said nicotine addiction could develop quickly among young users. “The adolescent brain is especially vulnerable to addiction. Regular vaping can lead to dependence, affecting concentration, mood and overall mental well-being. Quitting can be as challenging as giving up traditional cigarettes,” he said.

Civil Surgeon Dr Satinderjit Singh said that the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act, 2019, bans the production, manufacture, import, export, transport, sale, distribution, storage and advertisement of e-cigarettes in India. However, health experts believe enforcement remains a challenge due to the availability of products through unofficial channels and online sellers.

Doctors have called for stricter monitoring of illegal sales, greater parental awareness and sustained public health campaigns to educate young people about the risks associated with vaping. They emphasise that prevention remains the most effective strategy to curb nicotine addiction and protect public health.

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