Varun Kumar's appointment raises eyebrows

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, January 13

The appointment of Varun Kumar as Chairman of Improvement Trust, Tarn Taran, has raised eyebrows in the political circles. Varun was not even active worker of AAP. His name was mentioned in the list of 17 chairmen appointed for the boards/ corporations/ commissions and improvement trusts released under the signature of Bhagwant Mann, Chief Minister, Punjab, with no date.

Dr Kashmir Singh Sohal, AAP MLA from Tarn Taran, said he was astonished to know the name of Varun Kumar to whom he had never met. The MLA said the party volunteers had expressed their resentment over the appointment of Varun. Harpreet Singh Dhunna, district press secretary, AAP, said Varun was even unknown to him.

The appointment had created great resentment among activists of the ruling AAP. The Improvement Trust was established in 1995 by the Congress government in the state.

#tarn taran