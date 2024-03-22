VB arrests ATO for taking Rs 20K bribe

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 21

The Vigilance Bureau (VB), Punjab, on Thursday arrested Munish Kumar, Assistant Treasury Officer (ATO), here for allegedly demanding and accepting bribe to clear a pension case.

Disclosing this, an official spokesperson for the state VB said the accused has been arrested following a complaint lodged by Naresh Dogra, a resident of Bazaar Narsingh here.

He said the complainant approached the VB while alleging that Munish Kumar was demanding a bribe of Rs 20,000 for passing his pension case. He further added that after the preliminary investigation of this complaint a trap was laid by a VB team and the accused was caught red-handed while accepting Rs 10,000 as a bribe.

He said a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused who would be produced in a court.

