VB arrests consumer forum president’s reader for bribery

A team of the Vigilance Bureau (VB) arrested Varinder Goyal, reader to president, District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum, Tarn Taran, while receiving a bribe of Rs 50,000 on Wednesday. A case in this regard was filed by a woman resident of Deo (Tarn Taran). VB sources informed that the husband of the victim woman, who was an ASI in the police department, died in a road accident in 2022. A compensation of Rs 30,00,000 was approved but the bank refused to pay on flimsy grounds and she lodged a case with the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum, Tarn Taran.
The accused Varinder Goyal demanded Rs 3 lakh as bribe to help her. The VB team laid a trap and caught him red-handed while accepting the first installment of Rs 50,000. A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered at the VB police station, Amritsar range.
