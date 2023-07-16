VB seeks record of cases handled by AIT lawyer

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 15

Even as advocate Gautam Majithia is still out of the reach of the Vigilance Bureau (VB) in a corruption case, the agency has started tightening the noose around him by seeking details of the cases handled by him as the law officer of the Amritsar Improvement Trust (AIT) in the past.

Majithia was removed from the AIT panel by the authorities concerned. According to the VB, raids were on to nab Majithia, who was evading arrest since the registration of a case against him under the Prevention of Corruption Act on July 5, for allegedly demanding and taking bribe in connection with a property deal under the jurisdiction of AIT.

Majithia allegedly took Rs 7 lakh from Jatinder Singh, a resident of Partap Avenue, whose land in the New Amritsar area was acquired by AIT in March last year.

Jatinder stated that his 6.6 acre (20 bigha) land was acquired by AIT on March 25, 2022. He said following a petition, the court directed the trust to release 20 per cent higher compensation to him. He then approached Majithia, then a law officer of AIT, and Majithia demanded Rs 20 lakh from him for getting the compensation amount released. Jatinder said the law officer took Rs 7 lakh from him as the first payment. However, he made a video recording of him handing over the money to Majithia. This clip was forwarded to the anti-corruption helpline of the Punjab Government.