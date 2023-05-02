VB submits report to higher-ups

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 1

Eight months after a team of the Vigilance Bureau (VB) conducted raids at the office of motor vehicle inspector in Amritsar and Gurdaspur over allegations of irregularities in issuing of vehicle fitness certificates, the VB has submitted its reports with the higher authorities for further necessary action.

The Punjab Government has directed the Vigilance Department to hold a probe into the practice of issuing fitness certificates of the vehicles without proper physical checking allegedly after taking a bribe. The step was taken after a similar scam was unearthed in Sangrur district in August last year. Following this the state government had ordered simultaneous raids in different districts, including Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Ferozepur, Faridkot, Mansa, Jalandhar and Hoshiarpur.

During the raid, the Vigilance Bureau nabbed a motor vehicle inspector posted in Jalandhar, Naresh Kaler, and two private agents Rampal and Mohan Lal. The bureau also recovered Rs 12.50 lakh of bribe amount and confiscated documents pertaining to suspicious issuance of fitness certificates to vehicles.

The VB had confiscated records pertaining to the vehicle fitness certificates and grilled MVI Davinder Singh at that time. The Vigilance sleuths found that hundreds of fitness certificates for commercial vehicles were issued which was practically impossible. As per the norms, the vehicles were to be physically inspected by MVI staff before issuing the fitness certificate, which is mandatory to ply the vehicle on road.

A Vigilance official wishing not to be named said that practically MVI staff can physically inspect 6-8 vehicles in a day, but going by the number of certificates issued during the recent past, it seemed that no procedures were followed in issuing them. There were certain irregularities, he added.

SSP Vigilance Varinder Singh confirmed that a report had been sent to higher officials at Chandigarh for further necessary action. He refused to divulge the details of the report while adding that appropriate action would be taken in this connection.