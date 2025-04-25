VB to probe into role of Tehsildar, Girdawar

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) will examine the role of Tehsildar and a Girdwar following the arrest of revenue patwari yesterday. The Patwari was arrested by vigilance for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 2.5 lakhs in the name of Tehsildar and Girdwar.

On Wednesday the Punjab vigilance bureau had arrested Harpreet Singh, a Revenue Patwari, posted at revenue Halqua Sultanwind here red handed while for accepting a bribe of Rs 50000.

A Sultanwind resident had approached the Vigilance while alleging that the accused demanded a bribe of Rs 2.5 lakhs for making correction in the revenue record pertaining to his plot. As per the complaint the Patwari asked him that the bribe money would be shared with Tehsildar and Girdawar and he would take Rs 50,000 out of this amount. He was caught red-handed accepting a bribe of Rs 50000 from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses.

Lakhbir Singh, SSP, VB, Amritsar, said that the accused was brought on police remand for probe. He said the role of Tehsildar and Girdwar whose name was cropped up in the complaint would also be examined. He said further probe was on.