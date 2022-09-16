VB unearths Rs 8.85-lakh scam in panchayat dept, 2 arrested

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, September 15

Four officials of the Department of Rural Development and Panchayat, Valtoha block, were booked on the charge of corruption by the Vigilance Bureau here on Wednesday.

Embezzlement of Manawa gram panchayat funds Four officials of the Department of Rural Development and Panchayat, Valtoha block, were booked on the charge of corruption by the Vigilance Bureau on Wednesday

While two of the accused had been arrested, the remaining two escaped. One of the accused was an Social Education and Panchayat Officer (SEPO) and the others were Panchayat Secretaries

The accused were involved in embezzling funds to the tune of Rs 8.85 lakh of the Manawa gram panchayat (Tarn Taran district) during the regime of the previous Congress government

While two of the accused had been arrested, the remaining two escaped. One of the accused was an Social Education and Panchayat Officer (SEPO) and the others were Panchayat Secretaries.

The accused were involved in embezzling Rs 8.85 lakh of the Manawa gram panchayat (Tarn Taran district) during the regime of the previous Congress government.

According to information, the accused were identified as Lal Singh, SEPO, Rajbir Singh, Paramjit Singh and Saraj Singh, all Panchayat Secretaries.

Lal Singh, one of the accused, was holding the charge of BDPO, Valtoha, then. VB officials revealed that the accused connived with each other and auctioned village land (measuring 24 acres 7 kanal 9 marla) for farming for Rs 7.35 lakh (on annual contract) in 2019-20, but the amount of the said contract was not deposited in the bank account of the gram panchayat.

The VB officials revealed that the accused auctioned the same land to their favourite persons at a low price in 2020-21 and 2021-22 causing a loss of around Rs 8.85 lakh to the state exchequer.

A case under Sections 406, 409, 420, 468, 471 and 120-B of the IPC and 13 (1) (A), 13 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered at the Amritsar police station of VB on Wednesday.