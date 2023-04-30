VB yet to get assessment reports of ex-minister Soni’s properties

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 29

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) has been awaiting the assessment report of the movable and immovable properties of former deputy chief minister OP Soni in an alleged disproportionate assets case.

The Vigilance Bureau teams accompanied by PWD and other officials of other departments had conducted assessment of his hotel located in posh Ranjit Avenue locality along with his under-construction lavish farmhouse at D R enclave on Airport Road and his residence in Rani Ka Bagh area. The teams also visited a godown in Mudhal village, which was reportedly owned by the former senior Congress leader.

The VB started a probe after a complaint was filed against him allegedly for amassing huge properties beyond his known sources of income. The government gave its nod for investigations following which the VB summoned Soni to appear before it. He appeared before the VB on November 29 during which he was asked to submit details of his movable and immovable assets. The VB reportedly prepared a list of properties belonging to him and his family members.

In January, VB teams from Chandigarh accompanied by officials of other departments, including the PWD and the Forest Department, visited the listed properties to assess their values.

A VB official wishing not to be named said they were waiting for the assessment reports of the assets. He said further action would be initiated only after getting those reports.

During the 2007 state Assembly elections, as per his affidavit deposited while filing him nomination papers, Soni had declared his movable assets at Rs 1.94 crore, which increased to Rs 27.98 crore during the 2022 Punjab polls. Similarly, during the 2009 parliament polls he had declared his assets worth Rs 3.80 crore.

During his stint as the Punjab health minister, allegations of hand sanitizer scam also cropped up after it was procured at three times higher rates than its actual cost.

The Senior Superintendent of Police, Vigilance, Varinder Singh, said there was nothing to share at this moment as investigations were in progress.

Soni had earlier refuted the charges, adding that they would cooperate with the Vigilance Bureau during investigations.