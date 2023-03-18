VC urges former students to support pupils in employment

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 17

Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) hosted its annual alumni meet today by welcoming its illustrious former students from across the country. Cabinet Minister Inderbir Singh Nijjer, who is also an alumnus of the GNDU, inaugurated the meet and addressed the gathering by hailing the university’s journey as one of the premier institutions of higher education in India.

A large number of alumni of the university from wide range of spheres like judiciary, IAS, PCS, defence services and corporate sector joined the meet. Nijjar, while reminiscing on his days as a student in university, shared, “I am also product of this university and still recall the memories how we lived in hostel, went to library and sitting for long gossips sessions while enjoying samosa and tea in the canteen. These days are carefree for students, while also being quite critical.”

Another alumnus and AAP leader MLA Dr Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh shared fond memories of the campus. “I still feel that I am studying in the university,” he said. He appreciated the Vice-Chancellor’s efforts to uplift this university at international level and he also brought this in the notice of Vidhan Sabha.

Prof Jaspal Singh Sandhu, Vice-Chancellor, said, “Our alumni are holding key positions in the academics, judiciary, IFS, IAS, PCS, PCS judicial, Indian Police Services, Federal Services, corporate sector, political parties, public/pharma sector and Punjab Civil Services, which is a matter of pride for us.”

He urged the alumni to help the research students financially who are in need, and help in their career by giving recommendation letter, employ them in their companies. He said the university Syndicate had already adopted a policy which allows alumni to construct buildings above Rs 5 crore dedicated to their forefathers. Besides, alumni can donate in several projects, the details of which are on the university website.