Vehicle lifters’ gang busted, 3 arrested

Amritsar, January 24
The city police have nabbed three members of a gang that lifts vehicles, and recovered 14 two-wheelers from their possession. They had stolen these vehicles from different parts of the city.
Those arrested have been identified as Gaganpreet Singh of Tarn Taran, Lovepreet Singh and Yaadwinder Singh of Bhikhiwind (Tarn Taran).
Parveen Kumar, the in-charge of the Kabir Park police chowki said that the police had held a naka under a cordon-and-search operation two days ago, and arrested Gaganpreet Singh with a stolen bike. His accomplice Lovepreet had escaped from the spot at that time. He said that the interrogation of Gaganpreet led to the seizure of two motorcycles and a scooter from his possession. He was later sent to judicial remand. Raids to arrest the absconding youth are under way.
The police nabbed Lovepreet and his accomplice Yadwinder Singh with two bikes in a raid. It further led to the seizure of seven bikes and two scooters from different places. A total of 11 bikes and three scooters were confiscated from them.
