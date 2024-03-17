Vehicle lifters’ gang busted, 5 arrested

Amritsar, March 16
The city police on Saturday claimed to have arrested five members of an intercity gang of vehicle lifters who used to steal cars and dismantle them and sell their parts.
The police recovered parts of 18 stolen cars from their possession. Those arrested were identified as Sahil Chand of Chamrang Road, Rahul Agarwal of Vrindavan Enclave, Baljinder Singh, alias Babbu, of Tarn Taran Road, Harpal Singh aka Raja of Shaheed Baba Jeevan Singh Nagar, Maqboolpura and Bhag Singh of Mandarwala Bazaar Sultanwind road.
Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (City-1) Dr Darpan Ahluwalia said the accused were arrested during a weeklong operation since the arrest of Sahil Chand on March 8. She said the gang was active not only in Amritsar but also in Tarn Taran and rural belt of Amritsar. Among those arrested included a car mechanic, a denter-painter and scrap dealers. She said during investigations, the police confiscated different parts of 18 various cars from their possession.
Detailing about their modus operandi, she said the accused used to do a recce on a bike, which was also recovered by the police. She said after the recce of the targeted area, they used to visit the spot in the night and finding opportunity they decamped with cars. Later they dismantled the same and sold their parts to junk dealers.
She said the gang was busted following disclosure of Sahil Chand who was arrested by the police on March 8 with a stolen car (PB-02-AR-7733). During investigation, the police arrested Rahul Agarwal on March 10. Baljinder was nabbed on March 12 while Harpal and Bhag Singh were held on Friday.
The ADCP said during a probe, some more names cropped up whose names were withheld for now and raids were on to nab them.
