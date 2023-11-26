Vehicle lifters' gang busted, one arrested, 10 stolen two-wheelers recovered in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 25

The CIA staff have busted a gang of vehicle lifters with the arrest of one person and recovered 10 two-wheelers from his possession.

The suspect was identified as Rajesh Kumar, alias Ashu, a resident of the Hathi Gate area, and his accomplice was identified as Rohit, alias Mithu, a resident of Godam Mohalla. He is yet to be arrested.

Amolakdeep Singh, in-charge, CIA staff 1, said Rajesh was arrested following a tip-off near BK Dutt Gate and a stolen scooter was recovered from his possession. He said Rajesh was produced in a court and brought on police remand for further interrogation. On his disclosure during the probe, the police recovered seven scooters and two bikes. He said Rajesh told the police that he and Rohit had stolen these vehicles from different parts in the city.

He said raids were on to arrest Rohit. He said more recoveries could likely be made following his arrest. He said Rajesh had 12 cases of snatching, vehicle lifting and Excise Act registered against him. He said Rohit also had three cases of the Excise and the NDPS Act registered against him.