Vehicles sans rear lights, reflectors a traffic hazard in foggy weather

Amritsar, December 22

Though the district administration has asked the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) as well as the traffic police to keep a check on vehicles moving without reflectors and brake lights in the city, the instructions have not been complied with in case of government-operated vehicles. A large number of vehicles, including government vehicles, move in and around the city sans rear reflectors and lights. Garbage-lifting vehicles of the MC, which generally leave for service early in the morning under foggy conditions, also do not have reflectors.

In view of dense fog in the district, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Harpreet Singh recently directed the Traffic Police, RTA Amritsar and District Child Protection Officer to check the vehicles and make sure that their front lights as well as rear lights, which include reflectors and brake lights, are also in a working condition in the foggy weather. However, in the absence of checks by the authorities concerned, a large number of vehicles, mainly tractor-trailers and load-carrying vehicles, move around without the rear lights and reflectors.

On the directions of Additional Deputy Commissioner, a team led by the District Child Protection Officer, along with District Task Force, inspected school vehicles under the ‘Safe School Vehicle Policy’ on Thursday. The buses of Sri Guru Harkrishan Public School, Putlighar, were checked in the morning, but no such vehicle was found which does not have a light behind it. RTO Arshdeep Singh appealed to all the school administrators to check the vehicles themselves for the safety of children and take special care of brakes, lights and back lights of each vehicle. He instructed his teams to check the vehicles in view of the foggy weather and if a vehicle did not have reflectors or lights, then it should be fined. He also instructed to make these arrangements immediately.