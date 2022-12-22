Vehicles sans reflectors, tail lights in fog put commuters’ life at risk in Amritsar district

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 21

With intense fog engulfing the district for the last four days, the absence of reflectors and tail lights behind vehicles, especially goods carriers, is a cause of concern as it can lead to a fatal accident.

A look at vehicles plying on city roads reveals that most of these do not have tail lights, reflectors or both. Heavy vehicles such as tractor-trolleys used for transporting bricks, gravel, sand and other construction materials are plying on roads without any concern for the safety of commuters.

With visibility dropping to just a few metres in foggy days, it becomes difficult for motorists trailing behind to spot these vehicles. In many cases, vehicles hit some of the vehicles parked on the roadside.

The presence of a large numbers of stray animals, cows, pigs and dogs on the outer bypass of the city is also a cause of concern for drivers during fog.

Satinder Singh, a driver, said, “There is a need to run a special drive to educate drivers on the importance of using tail lights, fog lights and reflectors. Many precious lives are lost every year due to the negligence of vehicle owners.”

Some residents say that stray animals, especially cows, should be shifted to shelters so as to decrease the number of accidents on roads during foggy days. The absence of white markers on the edges of the roads, especially in rural areas, is felt more on these days by motorists. The white lines help drivers stay on the road during low visibility.

“The white markers help drivers stay on the road. Most roads outside the city except national and state highways do have the markers or reflectors,” said Satpal Singh.