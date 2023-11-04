Vehicles sans reflectors, tail lights put commuters' lives at risk in city

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 3

The absence of reflectors and tail lights on the rear side of vehicles, especially goods carriers, is posing a risk to the lives of motorists. These days when the movement of tractor-trolleys on city roads has increased due to the ongoing harvesting season, the lack of tail lights on vehicles can lead to fatal road accidents.

A look at vehicles plying on city roads reveals that most of these do not have tail lights or reflectors. Some of the vehicles do not have even both. Apart from transporting agricultural produce to grain markets, tractor-trolleys are also widely used for transporting construction materials such as sand, gravel, bricks, iron bars and other items.

With foggy days a few weeks away, vehicles without tail lights and light reflectors are a potential threat to commuters. However, owners of these machines hardly seem concerned about the safety of the general public.

With mist in the early morning and late evening hours causing poor visibility, the chances of a road accident increase due to the lack of tail lights on vehicles. Residents say that there is a need to run a special drive to sensitize the drivers of goods carriers plying within the city to the hazards of driving a vehicle without tail-lights or reflectors.

Gurbachan Singh, a local resident, said, “Every year many accidents are reported due to the vehicles following a goods carrier accidently ramming it. This happens because the vehicle going ahead does not have tail lights to warn those trailing it.” He said as the winter season was approaching with foggy conditions going to prevail in the region, there was a need to fix these safety reflectors behind all vehicles.

Residents say that it is the moral duty of the drivers and owners of all vehicles to ensure that tail lights are fixed on the rear of their vehicles and are in working condition. “One can buy reflectors for less than Rs 100 and fix them on the rear of their vehicles on their own,” said Kuljit Singh, another resident, adding that being alert can help avoid fatal accidents.