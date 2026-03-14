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Home / Amritsar / Vehicles with GPS to keep tab on waste lifting in Amritsar

Vehicles with GPS to keep tab on waste lifting in Amritsar

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 04:00 AM Mar 14, 2026 IST
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MC employees lift garbage from the roadside in Amritsar on Friday. Tribune photo: Vishal Kumar
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To strengthen sanitation and keep major roads clean, the solid waste management company operating in Amritsar has introduced six new GPS-enabled patrolling vehicles to monitor and remove garbage from key roads and important areas across the city.

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According to officials, the vehicles will cover nearly 384 kilometres of main roads and important stretches daily. Each vehicle will patrol for around nine hours to identify the garbage lying on roads and ensure immediate collection and disposal.

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The patrolling vehicles will begin operations at 11 am and continue till 8 pm, covering major routes across the city. Each vehicle will be operated by a driver along with two helpers, who will collect garbage found along the route and transport it to the designated dump site.

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Officials said each vehicle has the capacity to lift approximately 1.25 tonnes of waste in a single trip. As the vehicle moves along the route, any garbage spotted on the roadside will be collected immediately and transported for disposal.

To make the vehicles easily identifiable during operation, they have been fitted with yellow beacon lights that will remain switched on while patrolling and collecting waste. This will alert commuters and residents that garbage collection work is underway.

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The company has been managing door-to-door garbage collection in the city for the past five months. To cover all 85 municipal wards, around 215 mini-tippers have been deployed. Out of these, GPS tracking systems have already been activated in 120 vehicles to monitor movement and ensure proper route compliance.

Company officials said the GPS system will prevent drivers from deviating from assigned routes. If any vehicle moves to another ward or location without authorisation, the company's monitoring system will immediately alert senior officials.

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