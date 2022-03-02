Verka CHC staff sans salary for 3 months

Verka CHC staff sans salary for 3 months

Tribune News Service

Manmeet Singh Gill

Amritsar, March 1

At least 30 health employees posted at the Community Health Centre, Verka, have not received salaries for the past three months. They are yet to clear their income tax dues by the end of this month.

The salaries of the employees should be released at the earliest. It should be ensured that the staff does not face this problem in future. We will protest if salaries are not paid in two weeks. — Leaders, Employees’ Associations

This time, too, the officials are citing the same reason for delay in release of salaries. We are suffering due to the fault at the hands of the administration. The employees fear that if they question the authorities, they might face harassment. — An employee

Most of us do not have any other source of income. For a salaried person, it becomes difficult if the pay is delayed by even by a month. People have to pay EMIs. — Another employee

The employees said they were forced to take loan from friends and relatives to clear the income tax dues by the end of the financial year. Employees, including seven doctors, eight nurses, two lab technicians, two pharmacists, one operation theatre assistant and six multipurpose health workers, among others, have not received salaries after November last year.

The CHC has over 70 employees. The number of posts sanctioned at the health centre was increased after it was upgraded from the primary health centre in 2014. In 2015, too, the employees had not received pay for three months as after upgrading of the centre, their salaries were counted under the ‘budget head 104 CHC’. Initially, they were paid under different salary head.

“This time too, the officials are citing the similar reason for delay in release of salaries. We are suffering due to the fault at the hands of the administration,” said an employee. The employees feared if they questioned the authorities, they might face harassment.

Another employee said most of them did not have any other source of income. “For a salaried person, it becomes difficult if the pay is delayed by even by a month. People have to pay EMIs,” said the employee.

Dr Raj Kumar, Senior Medical Officer, CHC, Verka, said he wanted the names of the employees who had reported the issue. Later, he too cited the same administrative issue — change of salary head — as the reason for the delay in releasing salary.

District Employees’ Welfare Association leader Shamsher Singh Kohri and Punjab State Pharmacy Officers’ Association leader Ashok Sharma demanded that the salaries of the employees should be released at the earliest and it should be ensured the staff did not face this problem in future. The employees’ leaders said they would protest if salaries were not paid in two weeks.

