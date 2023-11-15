Vice-Chancellor Sandhu bereaved

Amritsar, November 14
Dr Surinder Kaur Sandhu, gynaecologist and former head of Government Medical College, Amritsar, passed away at the age of 89 here on Tuesday. She is the mother of GNDU VC Dr Jaspal Singh Sandhu.
The final rites of Dr Surinder Kaur are scheduled to be performed at 11 am at Shahdeedan Sahib crematorium on November 15. Bhog and Antim Ardaas will be held on November 18 from 12 pm to 1 pm at Gurdwara Chhevin Patshahi, Ranjit Avenue.
Dr Surinder Kaur was born in a reputed family to Manmohan Singh, an advocate, and Ajaib Kaur. It may be mentioned that her father was the first person to translate Guru Granth Sahib into English language. Her husband, Dr Rashpal Singh Sandhu, was a renowned orthopaedician.
Her passion for literature was evident during the challenging times of the Covid as she authored a collection of poems titled ‘Zindagi de Warke’, a poignant portrayal of life’s diverse phases, encompassing events from the partition of the country to the challenges posed by the Covid-19.
