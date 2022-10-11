Vich Bolunga Tere cast in Amritsar for promotion

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 10

Singer-actor Ravinder Grewal, who had made his debut as producer in the Punjabi film industry with the film, ‘Raula Pai Gya’, is all set to entertain the audience with his role as a ghost in the upcoming film ‘Vich Bolunga Tere’.

The star-cast of the film, including Grewal, Gurmeet Saajan, Molina Sodhi, Jassi Mann and several others today visited the holy city to promote the horror-comedy film ahead of its release. Talking about the film, he shared that it is a mix of elements like love, comedy and horror mix.