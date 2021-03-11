Victim's kin stage dharna in front of Jhabal police station

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, May 6

The death of a 22-year-old resident of Pandori Rehmana has become a bone of contention for the police and the administration.

Vijay Singh was found dead under mysterious circumstances near Pandori Takhat Mall village on Thursday night. The Jhabal police had taken the incident as a road accident and registered a case under Sections 304-A, 279 and 427 of the IPC, while the family of the deceased was not ready to accept their theory.

The victim’s family and area residents held a protest in front of the Jhabal police station on Friday and demanded registration of murder case.

Vijay’s body was recovered by his family from the nearby Pandori Takhat Mall under a tree. The deceased got married two years ago. He left on his bike with his friends Joban Singh, Jatinder Singh, Mota and one more for Pandori Takhat Mall village late on Thursday evening. The family waited for about two hours, but someone informed them that they saw his body on the way.

Sukhwinder Singh, father of the deceased, said his friends with whom he left were also missing, which makes them suspicious.

The protest was on till the filing of the report. Congress leader and former MLA Dr Dharambeer Agnihotri expressed grief and condemned the state government for failing to maintain law and order in the state.