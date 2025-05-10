Video: Indian army destroys drone aimed at civilians in Amritsar

Byker YIHA III Kamikaze drones were recovered in Punjab's Amritsar, which were launched by Pakistan in the early hours of Saturday, as per defence officials.

The attacks were launched in several civilian areas of the region leaving their lives endangered. The attempt was thwarted by the Indian Army Air Defence guns at 5 am as the drones were destroyed in the air itself, as per the defence officials.

Advertisement

"Pakistan launched Byker YIHA III Kamikaze drones in Amritsar, Punjab endangering the residential areas of Punjab. The attempt was thwarted by Army Air Defence guns at 5 AM today, destroying the same in the air. The drone was aimed to target civilian areas and innocent civilians," defence officials said in their statement.

Earlier, fragments and debris of an unidentified projectile were recovered from a field in Mughlani Kot Village in Punjab's Amritsar on Saturday morning, in the wake of Pakistan's blatant drone attacks against civilians across several locations in India.

Advertisement

Visuals from the site show fragments of the object in an agricultural field, with the surrounding area burnt. Fragments and debris of unidentified projectiles were also recovered by the locals in Rajasthan's Barmer on Saturday.

Residents of Baldev Nagar, an area near Uttarlai Air Force Station and Jalipa Military Station in Barmer, witnessed the aftermath of the Pakistani attack that was successfully neutralised by Indian security forces in the early hours of the morning.

However, there is still no official confirmation from authorities regarding the whereabouts of the unidentified projectile.

Meanwhile, four airbases in Pakistan were hit by Indian strikes in the early hours of Saturday, sources told ANI, as tensions between the two countries continue to escalate.

India launched the retaliatory strikes immediately after Pakistan attacked 26 locations across India. Intermittent firing is still going on at several places along the Line of Control.

In its statement the Ministry of Defence said, "Drones have been sighted at 26 locations along the International Border and LoC with Pakistan. These include suspected armed drones. The locations include Baramulla, Srinagar, Avantipora, Nagrota, Jammu, Ferozpur, Pathankot, Fazilka, Lalgarh Jatta, Jaisalmer, Barmer, Bhuj, Kuarbet and Lakhi Nala. Regrettably, an armed drone targeted a civilian area in Ferozpur, resulting in injuries to members of a local family. The injured have been provided medical assistance and the area has been sanitised by security forces. The Indian Armed Forces are maintaining a high state of alert, and all such aerial threats are being tracked and engaged using counter-drone systems. The situation is under close and constant watch & prompt action is being taken wherever necessary. Citizens, especially in border areas, are advised to remain indoors, limit unnecessary movement, and strictly follow safety instructions issued by local authorities. While there is no need for panic, heightened vigilance and precaution are essential."