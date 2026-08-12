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Home / Amritsar / Video of drug sale in Tarn Taran village goes viral

Video of drug sale in Tarn Taran village goes viral

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Gurbaxpuri
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 01:11 PM Aug 12, 2026 IST
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After a purported video of drug sale at Jagatpur village went viral on the social media, the Chabal police got into action and launched a probe.

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The video has put the police administration in a spot, with allegations that such substances are allegedly being sold in the village without any fear of police action.

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In the video, a person is seen claiming that narcotics have not disappeared from the village, alleging that their sale hasn’t stopped.

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The authenticity of the video and the identities of the persons seen in the video are yet to be verified.

On the video, Jugraj Singh, SHO, Chabal police station, said the Punjab Police had taken cognisance of the video. “We have sent a police team to the village. The persons allegedly involved in the drug trade have been identified and efforts are being made to arrest them,” the SHO said. The SHO added that those who made the video should have immediately shared the information with the police and helped identify the alleged drug dealers instead of merely circulating the video on the social media.

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