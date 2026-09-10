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Home / Amritsar / Video of hot exchange between officials, encroachers goes viral in Amritsar

Video of hot exchange between officials, encroachers goes viral in Amritsar

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PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:37 AM Sep 10, 2026 IST
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A video grab shows a woman arguing with police officials during an anti-encroachment drive.
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A day after the Amritsar Commissionerate Police imposed prohibitory orders against encroachments along roads and footpaths, a video of a shopkeeper and a woman arguing with Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), Traffic, Amandeep Kaur and Municipal Corporation employees went viral on the social media on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, when the police and officials of the MC estate wing, went to Chheharta to remove enroachments, they spotted goods displayed outside Anand Electronics Shop.

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When the officials tried to remove those, the shopkeeper, identified as Aman Kumar, and the woman, who is his employee), entered into an argument with the former. They told the officials that the latter could confiscate their merchandis only after handing them some "receipt".

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“We have been receiving complaints of rampant encroachments in the Chheharta area and the MC authorities have sought help from the police after facing resistance from offenders the last time they went to the area,” the ADCP said.

The police subsequently initiated action against the shopkeeper following the confrontation during the anti-encroachment drive.

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The development follows action by the traffic police against shopkeepers found extending their establishments onto roads and footpaths by placing merchandise outside their shops.

The ADCP, Traffic, said photographs of encroachments would now be taken and strict action initiated against violators. The move aim at ensuring that shopkeepers do not occupy public spaces by extending their shops onto roads or footpaths.

The prohibitory orders issued by the police cover unauthorised boards and signages, rehris, stalls and kiosks on footpaths, besides the display and sale of goods outside the permissible limits of shops. Unauthorised parking and other obstructions are also being targeted.

The police said the restrictions had been imposed to prevent traffic jams, protect pedestrians from accidents and help curb petty crimes facilitated by overcrowded and obstructed market spaces.

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