Video: Sikh youth brutally beaten up by 15 youths on busy Amritsar street

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 23

A Sikh youth was thrashed by 15 youths in a busy Amritsar street. The incident has been captured on a CCTV camera.

The victim Harman Singh said he was going to Ajit Nagar when a motorbike hit him.

Stills from the video

The boy on the bike started arguing with him and later beat him up. However, the people around came to his rescue.

He said, "Later, some 15 youths arrived and thrashed me."

“I was beaten by some 15 youths, they hit me besides kicking me. They hit me on the head with the karas (iron bangles). They pulled my hair and made a video to insult me,” he alleged.

Harman received 12 stiches on the head.

Harman’s father said they met the police and demanded action against the youths.