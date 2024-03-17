Videoconferencing unit inaugurated at Central Jail

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 16

A videoconferencing unit with a capacity to conduct six conferences simultaneously was inaugurated by Justice Arun Palli, Judge, Punjab and Haryana High Court, at the Central Jail here on Saturday. Accompanied by Harpreet Kaur Randhawa, District and Sessions Judge, Amritsar, Justice Palli also interacted with inmates, especially women and minor children accompanying them.

Justice Palli said the video conferencing unit would facilitate the appearance of jail inmates in the courts. Now inmates would be produced anywhere in the country without having to shift him or her to another place. It would save the time of the courts and help in fast disposal of cases, he said.

Besides decreasing the workload on the police personnel escorting inmates, it would also reduce the risk of criminals fleeing from police custody. The Judge also visited women barracks where he interacted with each inmate and learnt about their grievances.

Justice Palli also instructed the District Legal Services Authority to provide all necessary legal aid to the inmates regarding their cases to women inmates and minor children accompanying them in the jails. He inspected the crèche, library, langar hall (kitchen for inmates) and a legal aid clinic was also conducted.

While interacting with lawyers of the Legal Aid Defense Counsel System at the Alternative Dispute Resolution Centre, he enquired about their performance. He issued instructions regarding the construction work of Vulnerable Witness Deposition Complex, which is being set up on the top floor of the ADR Centre.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.