Vigilance begins probe over ‘misuse’ of panchayat funds

A team of the Vigilance Bureau (VB) has initiated investigation over the alleged misuse of grants at Othian village, Khadoor Sahib block, to the tune of Rs 2.65 crore during the term of the previous panchayat.

Advertisement

Villager Daya Singh and others had complained to the Tarn Taran Deputy Commissioner about the alleged misuse of grants for developmental works at the village.

Advertisement

The complainant had filed a written complaint with the officers of various departments alleging that Sukhjinder Singh, aka Nikku Safari, who was the village Sarpanch in 2018 during the tenure of the Congress, had withdrawn Rs 2 crore from the FD of the panchayat’s Punjab and Sindh

Advertisement

Bank account during his tenure, and had allegedly squandered another Rs 65 lakh meant for various development works.

The Deputy Commissioner had ordered an investigation into the allegations, after which the DDPO formed a committee to investigate the matter.

Advertisement

On Friday, the team — led by Vigilance Bureau Officer Amritpal Singh — reached Hothian, and started evaluating development works carried out by the former Sarpanch.

Singh said a report would be prepared after evaluating the development works carried out by the former panchayat, after which further action would be taken.