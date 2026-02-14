Vigilance begins probe over ‘misuse’ of panchayat funds

A team of the Vigilance Bureau (VB) has initiated investigation over the alleged misuse of grants at Othian village, Khadoor Sahib block, to the tune of Rs 2.65 crore during the term of the previous panchayat.
Villager Daya Singh and others had complained to the Tarn Taran Deputy Commissioner about the alleged misuse of grants for developmental works at the village.
The complainant had filed a written complaint with the officers of various departments alleging that Sukhjinder Singh, aka Nikku Safari, who was the village Sarpanch in 2018 during the tenure of the Congress, had withdrawn Rs 2 crore from the FD of the panchayat’s Punjab and Sindh
Bank account during his tenure, and had allegedly squandered another Rs 65 lakh meant for various development works.
The Deputy Commissioner had ordered an investigation into the allegations, after which the DDPO formed a committee to investigate the matter.
On Friday, the team — led by Vigilance Bureau Officer Amritpal Singh — reached Hothian, and started evaluating development works carried out by the former Sarpanch.
Singh said a report would be prepared after evaluating the development works carried out by the former panchayat, after which further action would be taken.
Former Sarpanch Sukhjinder Singh claimed that he carried out the development works of the village with complete honesty, and there was no manipulation of any kind
He added that he would fully cooperate in the probe initiated by the VB, and was ready for a full-scale investigation of the development works carried out
“The allegations made against me are completely false,” he said
What does the former Sarpanch say?