Vigilance nabs railway engineer for bribery

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 21

The Vigilance Bureau nabbed Varun Dev Prasad, posted as Senior Section Engineer (Works) in Indian Railways at Batala in Gurdaspur district while accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000.

A spokesperson for the state Vigilance Bureau, in a press release issued here today, informed that the railway officer has been arrested on a complaint lodged by Nirmal Singh, owner of Sokhi Contractors and Engineers, Partap Avenue, Amritsar.

The complainant said that he submitted a tender with the Indian Railways to complete civil works at Batala-Qadian railway line. He alleged that the said accused demanded Rs 50,000 to clear his bills amounting to Rs 4,60,000 for the said works but the deal has been struck at Rs 15,000.

The spokesperson informed that following a preliminary inquiry, the Vigilance Bureau team laid a trap, resulting in the arrest of engineer while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000 from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered at the Vigilance Bureau police station in Amritsar in this regard.

