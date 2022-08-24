Vigilance raids motor vehicle inspector’s office

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, August 23

Days after the Vigilance Bureau exposed a scam in Sangrur leading to the registration of an FIR against the RTA and the MVI and other staff of the RTA Department there, the Vigilance Bureau raided the office of motor vehicle inspector here on Tuesday.

Though VB officials were tightlipped on the issue, SSP, Vigilance, Varinder Singh said investigations were in progress and nothing could be said at the moment.

However, the VB team that raided the MVI office confiscated incriminating documents from the office. Many heads are likely to roll following the completion of the probe.

Sources in the Vigilance Department wishing not to be named said there were complaints that employees were issuing fitness certificates to different types of commercial vehicles without following the prescribed rules of the state government. He said as per the norms, the vehicles were to be physically inspected by MVI staff before issuing the fitness certificate, which is mandatory for plying the vehicle on road.

Nevertheless, RTA and MVI staff were allegedly passing the vehicles only on the basis of documents without physical inspections of vehicles.

The SSP said all the allegations were being verified before taking any action.