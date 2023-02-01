Vigilance sleuths & technical team evaluate OP Soni’s hotel

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 31

A day after the Vigilance Bureau started evaluating the properties of former Punjab deputy chief minister OP Soni, VB sleuths reached his hotel Golden Sarovar Portico located in posh Ranjit Avenue locality here on Tuesday.

Yesterday, a VB team evaluated his under-construction farmhouse located on Airport Road. The Vigilance Bureau is carrying out investigations into a complaint of alleged disproportionate assets lodged against him in November last year. Following the complaint, senior Congress leader had furnished the details of movable and immovable assets of his family to the officials.

The VB sleuths were accompanied by a technical team to evaluate the hotel building. The Punjab Government had received a complaint that the former Deputy Chief Minister had allegedly amassed moveable and immovable properties beyond his known sources of income. The complaint was forwarded to the Vigilance Department for carrying out threadbare investigations.

As per the documents submitted by the senior Congress leader and declaration forms during the polls he contested in the past one and a half decades, his moveable and immovable assets has increased manifold.