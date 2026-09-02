Vijay Raman: ‘Gentleman Cop’ who dared to be different

Known as the “Gentleman Cop”, Vijay Raman’s career spanned some of the most historic and dangerous episodes in Indian policing. From decimating the infamous dacoit gangs of Chambal, including Paan Singh Tomar in a gruelling 14-hour encounter, to ensuring the surrender of others such as Malkan Singh and Phoolan Devi, Raman was a courageous field officer who also embodied qualities fundamental to policing.

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Raman’s exemplary service and his achievements beyond the defined lines of duty were recalled by his wife, Veena Raman, during an interactive session on his memoir, Did I Really Do All This? — Memoirs of a Gentleman Cop Who Dared To Be Different.

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Hosted at Majha House, the event was dedicated to understanding Vijay Raman not only through the lens of policing and law enforcement, but also through the way he approached and treated people.

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“Whether the most feared dacoits or his fellow officers and team members, he treated people with respect. He always opened his doors for anyone who approached him with similar sentiments,” Veena said.

She shared one such example from the book.

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“Malkan Singh had threatened Vijay and both had been on opposite sides of the law for long. But after Malkan’s surrender and, years later, his release, Malkan came to pay us a visit. He climbed eight floors as he was scared of the lift, touched Raman’s feet and offered Rs 101, as he told him how much he respected him,” she said during a discussion with Rishiraj Singh Ahuja, the moderator for the session.

Veena said Raman understood that encounters were not a route to promotion.

“There were times when he paid the price of policing. But for him, what mattered was changing the attitude towards criminals,” she said.

The demanding nature of his career also left little time for family.

“I believe policemen are not really credited for doing good enough, as they are often criticised. Every second day, he went for some operation, encounter or otherwise. I understood how that left little room for family. But I lived through those days with courage, just like him,” she said.

The book recounts Raman’s experiences as an investigating officer, including references to the Vyapam scam and his response to the Bhopal gas tragedy. It also covers his service guarding four different Indian prime ministers as part of the Special Protection Group.

Another anecdote recalled during the session was Raman’s role in getting the international border with Pakistan fenced despite objections from Pakistan.

While serving as Inspector General, BSF, in 2000, Raman was given the responsibility of getting the international border fenced and floodlighting completed. In doing so, soldiers faced gunfire from Pakistani Rangers, who targeted the fence posts.

But Raman did not back down. He got the machines armoured and ensured that the fencing was completed in time, Veena said.

After his retirement, Raman went on to set a Guinness World Record for sailing, or circumnavigating, the globe.