Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra to make India a developed nation: Minister

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, November 30

Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash has said that the pace with which the country is moving ahead in every sector would make it ‘Viksit Bharat’ even before 2047.

Addressing a gathering at village Ajram in the district, where the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra van has reached today, he said that the way people are connecting with the Yatra shows their commitment to make India a developed nation.

Emphasis on drones Union Minister Som Parkash also heard how drones would help farmers in agricultural activities.

The Government of India is promoting the use of drones in agriculture under a new scheme with the Prime Minister on Thursday launching the Pradhan Mantri Mahila Kisan Drone Kendra.

It will provide drones to women Self-Help Groups (SHGs) so that the technology can be used by them for livelihood assistance.

As many as 15,000 drones will be provided to women SHGs in the course of next three years.

Women will also be provided necessary training to fly and use drones. The initiative will encourage the use of technology in agriculture.

The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra (VBSY) is presently moving through many districts of Punjab, including Hoshiarpur, under which vans with information material, videos etc are making people aware of various Central Government schemes, through which those who are eligible can get benefits at their doorsteps.

The minister was here to be a part of Prime Minister Modi’s interaction with beneficiaries of the Yatra, showcased through webcasting by the National Informatics Centre, Hoshiarpur. Hundreds of people gathered here to listen to the Prime Minister along with the minister.

Later, Som Parkash handed over Ayushman cards to some of the beneficiaries on the spot. One of the women beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural) expressed her happiness on being able to build her house with financial help under the scheme.

#Bharat #Hoshiarpur