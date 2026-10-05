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Home / Amritsar / Village breaks into celebrations as hockey star Baljit returns home

Village breaks into celebrations as hockey star Baljit returns home

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Gurbaxpuri
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:22 AM Oct 05, 2026 IST
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Indian Women’s Hockey Team’s member Baljit Kaur being felicitated at her naitive village — Kakka Kandiala — in Tarn Taran. Photo by writer
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As it dawned, locals started making arrangements to welcome Baljit Kaur after the Indian Women’s Hockey Team’s earned 1-0 win over China to bag the Asian gold medal after 44 years.

As the young player reached her native village — Kakka Kandiala, friends and family broke into celebrations. Be it her coaches, villagers or those living nearby, all gathered to felicitate Baljit.

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MLA Harmeet Singh Sandhu said the Punjab Government had announced Rs 1 crore and a job as a token of appreciation.

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From a humble background, Baljit braved all obstacles to achieve her goal.

Her father Lakhwinder Singh is a small vendor, mother a housemaker and elder brother a cabbie.

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Baljit’s younger brother lives in Italy. Her father said he did everything possible to help Baljit achieve her dream, while her mother was in tears as villagers thronged their residence to congratulate Baljit.

At a loss for words, her elder brother said Baljit had made them proud and inspired many others who aspired to be like her one day.

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