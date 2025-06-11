DT

Home / Amritsar / Village defence committees to be strengthened

Village defence committees to be strengthened

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Gurdaspur, Updated At : 12:03 PM Jun 11, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Senior officers of the Army and Gurdaspur district administration held a meeting near the international border on Tuesday
The Army and the district administration have planned to jointly conduct interactive meetings in villages near the International Border (IB) to ensure the lives of residents is back on track after the hostilities between India and Pakistan. The village defence committees (VDCs) will also be strengthened. At the same time, the administration and the Army will keep a keen eye on any suspicious movements near the IB. Recently, the

Indian Army’s Dera Baba Nanak brigade conducted a military-civil administration interactive capsule at the Tibri military cantonment.

Brig Vikramjit Singh Kochhar

The event was followed by the visit of all the main stakeholders to a forward post. Prominent among those who were present at the interaction were DC Dalwinderjit Singh, SSP Aditya, officials of the Forest Department and sarpanches of villages located near the IB.

The interaction was organised by Brig Vikramjit Singh Kochhar, Station Commander of the Tibri cantonment. Informative and strategic discussions were held on the directives of the Chief of the Army Staff. A comprehensive overview of the Indian Army’s role in the 1965 and 1971 Dera Baba Nanak wars was also undertaken.

A presentation on Operation Sindoor was delivered, shedding light on the operational challenges faced by the

Indian Army and the decisive actions taken during the mission. Discussions were also held on the assistance provided by the civil administration to the Indian Army to strengthen its defence along the International Border.

Emphasis was also laid on prompt action, effective emergency response and robust inter-departmental coordination keeping in view any future contingencies. Security-related matters including safeguarding sensitive information, protection of military personnel and countering adversarial activities were taken up with the local administration. The DC and the SSP of Gurdaspur along with border village representatives assured the Army of their full support and cooperation in all critical areas in times to come.

The event concluded with closing remarks by Brig Vikramjit Singh Kochhar.

