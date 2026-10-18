village school gets Rs 30L upgraded infra

Cabinet Minister and Ajnala MLA Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal today inaugurated two newly constructed rooms and a boundary wall at Government Elementary School, Kotli Sakkianwali, in Amritsar district. The development works were completed at a cost of approximately Rs 30 lakh.

Addressing students, parents and residents at the inauguration ceremony, Dhaliwal said the Punjab Government had prioritised education and healthcare, adding that the state’s initiatives in these sectors were receiving appreciation.

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Stressing that the state government was working to strengthen public schools and improve educational opportunities for students, he also claimed that students from government schools were increasingly competing with their counterparts in private schools in competitive examinations.

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School head Harcharan Singh Shah, said the school has been seeking new classrooms for students and also sought funds for structural repairs after last year’s floods. The inauguration marks an addition to the school’s infrastructure, with the new rooms and boundary wall intended to support the school’s facilities and learning environment.

With the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections approaching, the inauguration brings the state government’s education agenda and rural infrastructure development into focus in the Ajnala region. The Rs 30-lakh project at Government Elementary School Kotli Sakkianwali, which is a remote border village, reflects on the conditions and need to strengthen infrastructure in the border-area communities, particularly the condition of government schools after the devastating 2025 floods. Education Department officials had reported damage to school buildings, classrooms and boundary walls across parts of Ajnala and Ramdas after the floods and several schools are yet to finish with repair work for flood damage.