Village that cradled Guru Hargobind’s light

Over 430 years ago, on June 19, 1595, a momentous event took place in Nattan di Wadali village, located in present-day Amritsar district. It was here that Guru Hargobind, the sixth Guru of the Sikhs, was born to Guru Arjan Dev (the fifth Sikh Guru) and Mata Ganga.

This historically and spiritually significant village would later be renamed Guru ki Wadali in honour of the Guru’s birth.

A sacred blessing fulfilled

The story of Guru Hargobind’s birth is deeply intertwined with the divine will, spiritual devotion and trials faced by his parents. Guru Arjan Dev, the fifth Sikh Guru, faced jealousy and hostility from his elder brother Prithi Chand and his wife Bibi Karmo after being bestowed the Guruship by their father, Guru Ram Das. Due to daily harassment by Prithi Chand, Guru Arjan Dev left Guru Ke Mahal and accepted the request of Bhai Dhol and began residing in Nattan di Wadali.

Mata Ganga, troubled by taunts and accused of being childless, pleaded with her husband for a blessing to bear a child.

Guru Arjan Dev, ever humble and devoted, directed her to seek the blessings of Baba Buddha, a revered and spiritually enlightened figure of the Sikh faith, who resided near Jhabbal at a secluded forest known as Babe di Birh.

Obeying the Guru’s words, Mata Ganga set out barefoot, accompanied by a few attendants, singing Gurbani as she carried offerings such as ‘missi roti, lassi, onion and gur’ on her head (a tradition that is still alive).

Upon her arrival, Baba Buddha Ji accepted Mata’s simple offerings made with devotion. As he ate the missi roti, he struck an onion with his fist and prophesied: Tumre greh pragatega jodha, janko bal gun kinun na sodha. Roope chhake so jaise marore, Turk sees taise bahut tore, which translates to, “A great warrior shall be born in your household. None shall match his strength and virtues. His striking appearance will dazzle like the sun, and he will crush the heads of many Turks,” — these verses are registered in Gur Bilas Patshahi 6.

True to this prophecy, Guru Hargobind Sahib was born not long after, marking the beginning of a new chapter in Sikh history. Following this divine event, Baba Buddha renamed the village from Nattan di Wadali, once inhabited primarily by Jatts of the Natt clan, to Guru ki Wadali.

A village transformed by history

To commemorate the divine birth of his son, Guru Arjan Dev initiated several developmental works in the village. He commissioned the digging of five wells in the village, known as Do Harta, Teen Harta, Chaar Harta, Paanch Harta and Che Harta, to support the local community. These efforts were overseen by Baba Sahari, a devout Sikh and the spiritual descendant of Baba Buddha.

Guru Arjan Dev, along with his family, resided in Guru ki Wadali for nearly three years. During this time, young Hargobind displayed many miraculous deeds and divine qualities. These included events involving a greedy snake charmer and a nurse named Sobhi Dai, both of whom were spiritually transformed by the child’s divine play.

The sacred land of Guru ki Wadali continues to be a beacon of Sikh history, spirituality and heritage. It stands not only as the birthplace of Guru Hargobind Sahib but also as a testament to the unwavering faith and humility of Mata Ganga and the divine wisdom of Baba Buddha.