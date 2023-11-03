Villager booked for burning paddy straw in Tarn Taran

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, November 2

Harjinder Singh, a resident of Kalsian Khurd village, has been booked under Section 188 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) by Khalra police for burning straw in his paddy fields on Wednesday.

The Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), Satnam Singh, said here today that the accused was burning paddy straw which was noticed by Gurinder Singh, Inspector, Co-operative Societies-cum-Cluster Coordinator for block Bhikhiwind.

Gurinder Singh, in his complaint to Khalra police, said the accused had violated the orders of the District Magistrate who had imposed a ban on burning paddy straw to avoid air pollution. Officials of the Agriculture Department said it was the sixth case registered during the current season against the accused responsible for burning paddy straw.

