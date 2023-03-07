Villager enters prohibited area along border, held

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, March 6

An Indian national was arrested by the BSF who had entered in the prohibited area of fencing near Naushehra Dhala on Sunday night.

Sources said BSF jawans observed a person approaching towards the BS Fence from the Indian side in the alignment of BP No. 123/M near OP point No. 2. The jawans asked him to stop but he did not.

ASI Subodh Sircar got down from the ACP shelter but by that time, the Indian national had climbed over the fence and on seeing the jawan, he jumped inside the BS fence. The ASI immediately caught him inside the fence.

The apprehended person has been identified as Sukhdev Singh (40) of Muhawa village in Amritsar. The BSF said it has initiated further proceedings.